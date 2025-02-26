Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) Releases Earnings Results

Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Tiptree had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 2.05%.
Tiptree stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.90. 203,717 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,108. Tiptree has a 52-week low of $15.52 and a 52-week high of $24.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $811.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.26.
Separately, StockNews.com cut Tiptree from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st.
Tiptree Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance products and related services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Mortgage. The company offers niche; commercial lines insurance products, including professional liability, general liability, contractual liability protection, property and other short-tail, and alternative risks insurance products; and personal lines insurance products, such as credit protection surrounding loan payments.
