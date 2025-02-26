Timmie Hong Sells 1,365 Shares of MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML) Stock

MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML – Get Free Report) insider Timmie Hong sold 1,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.76, for a total transaction of $117,062.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,181,075.20. This represents a 1.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Timmie Hong also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 16th, Timmie Hong sold 6,254 shares of MoneyLion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.39, for a total transaction of $540,283.06.

On Monday, December 16th, Timmie Hong sold 6,094 shares of MoneyLion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.84, for a total transaction of $529,202.96.

MoneyLion Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE ML opened at $86.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $954.69 million, a PE ratio of 390.91 and a beta of 3.06. MoneyLion Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.65 and a 1 year high of $106.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.60 and its 200-day moving average is $67.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on ML. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price (down from $109.00) on shares of MoneyLion in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of MoneyLion in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of MoneyLion from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of MoneyLion from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MoneyLion presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in MoneyLion by 238.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 30,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,653,000 after acquiring an additional 21,681 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in MoneyLion in the third quarter valued at approximately $574,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in MoneyLion by 5.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 167,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,948,000 after buying an additional 9,106 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of MoneyLion by 52.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 4,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of MoneyLion in the third quarter worth $249,000. Institutional investors own 31.43% of the company’s stock.

MoneyLion Company Profile

MoneyLion Inc, a financial technology company, provides personalized products and financial content for American consumers. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include RoarMoney, an insured digital demand deposit account; Instacash, a cash advance product that gives customers early access to their recurring income deposits; Credit Builder Plus membership program; MoneyLion Investing, an online investment account that offers access to separately managed accounts invested based on model exchange-traded fund portfolios; Roundups, which provides features designed to encourage customers to establish good saving and investing habits; and MoneyLion Crypto, an online cryptocurrency account.

