Timbercreek Financial Corp. (TSE:TF) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Timbercreek Financial Corp. (TSE:TF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 28th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0575 per share on Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th.

Timbercreek Financial Stock Up 1.3 %

Timbercreek Financial stock traded up C$0.09 on Wednesday, hitting C$6.87. 241,025 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 204,972. The firm has a market cap of C$566.92 million, a P/E ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 145.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.88. Timbercreek Financial has a 1 year low of C$6.54 and a 1 year high of C$8.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Timbercreek Financial from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th.

About Timbercreek Financial

Timbercreek Financial Corp. provides shorter-duration structured financing solutions to commercial real estate investors in Canada. It focuses on lending against income-producing real estate properties, such as multi-residential, office, and retail buildings in urban markets. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

