Tia Sherringham Sells 12,088 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH) Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) General Counsel Tia Sherringham sold 12,088 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total transaction of $2,459,303.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 122,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,848,365.75. This represents a 9.01 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Tia Sherringham also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, December 2nd, Tia Sherringham sold 11,694 shares of DoorDash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.91, for a total transaction of $2,068,785.54.
DoorDash Price Performance
DASH stock opened at $191.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.29. The stock has a market cap of $80.35 billion, a PE ratio of 708.41 and a beta of 1.72. DoorDash, Inc. has a one year low of $99.32 and a one year high of $215.24.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its stake in DoorDash by 302.3% during the third quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new stake in DoorDash in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Denver PWM LLC purchased a new stake in DoorDash in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in DoorDash during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About DoorDash
DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.
