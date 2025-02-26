Tia Sherringham Sells 12,088 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH) Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) General Counsel Tia Sherringham sold 12,088 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total transaction of $2,459,303.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 122,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,848,365.75. This represents a 9.01 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Tia Sherringham also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 2nd, Tia Sherringham sold 11,694 shares of DoorDash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.91, for a total transaction of $2,068,785.54.

DASH stock opened at $191.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.29. The stock has a market cap of $80.35 billion, a PE ratio of 708.41 and a beta of 1.72. DoorDash, Inc. has a one year low of $99.32 and a one year high of $215.24.

Several research firms recently commented on DASH. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective (up previously from $160.00) on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. KeyCorp upped their price target on DoorDash from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Barclays increased their price target on DoorDash from $163.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on DoorDash from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of DoorDash from $165.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DoorDash currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.52.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its stake in DoorDash by 302.3% during the third quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new stake in DoorDash in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Denver PWM LLC purchased a new stake in DoorDash in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in DoorDash during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

