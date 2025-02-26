Theta Network Price Tops $1.16 (THETA)

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 26th. One Theta Network coin can now be bought for approximately $1.16 or 0.00001329 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Theta Network has traded down 9.1% against the dollar. Theta Network has a total market cap of $1.16 billion and approximately $21.14 million worth of Theta Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001012 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87,176.82 or 1.00039463 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87,066.05 or 0.99912343 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About Theta Network

Theta Network’s launch date was November 23rd, 2017. Theta Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Theta Network’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Theta Network is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Theta Network is www.thetatoken.org.

Theta Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Network is a blockchain platform designed for media, entertainment, and AI-driven applications. It enables decentralised video streaming, content delivery, and data storage while integrating AI through EdgeCloud AI Services, which support generative AI models, Agentic AI frameworks for autonomous interactions, and collaborative machine learning with FedML. Its Metachain architecture allows scalable blockchain interactions, while its Edge Network provides decentralised computing for AI model deployment. The dual-token system—THETA for governance and TFUEL for transactions—powers operations, including AI-based services. With EVM compatibility, Theta supports smart contracts for AI data validation and decentralised AI applications, positioning itself as a multi-functional Web3 infrastructure.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Theta Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

