Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX) Posts Earnings Results

Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.14), Zacks reports.

Theratechnologies Trading Down 7.2 %

Shares of THTX stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.69. 221,041 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,541. The firm has a market cap of $77.48 million, a PE ratio of -17.14 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.45. Theratechnologies has a 1 year low of $1.08 and a 1 year high of $2.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Theratechnologies

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Theratechnologies stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX – Free Report) by 1,416.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,487 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,400 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Theratechnologies were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Research Capitl upgraded Theratechnologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th.

Theratechnologies Company Profile

Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies to address the unmet medical needs in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers EGRIFTA SV for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo for the treatment of HIV-1 infection in heavily treatment-experienced adults with multidrug-resistant HIV-1 infection failing their current antiretroviral regimen.

