The York Water Company (YORW) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 on April 15th

The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.2192 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th.

York Water has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 27 years. York Water has a dividend payout ratio of 55.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect York Water to earn $1.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.5%.

York Water Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ YORW opened at $33.60 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.68. York Water has a 1 year low of $29.86 and a 1 year high of $41.96. The firm has a market cap of $482.97 million, a PE ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 0.64.

York Water Company Profile

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. It owns and operates three wastewater collection systems; ten wastewater collection and treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which hold approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. The company also operates a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns satellite groundwater systems in York, Adams, and Lancaster Counties, as well as two impounding dams on primary system located in York and Springfield Townships.

