The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Delta Financial Advisors LLC

Delta Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,013 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 291 shares during the period. Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 399 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Price Performance

Walt Disney stock opened at $110.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $199.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.92. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $83.91 and a 12-month high of $123.74.

Walt Disney Increases Dividend

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.32. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 9.95%. Equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from Walt Disney’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on DIS. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Walt Disney from $116.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.44.

View Our Latest Stock Report on DIS

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total transaction of $917,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,054,870.70. This represents a 15.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walt Disney Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.