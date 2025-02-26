The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Sold by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 857 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Elevate Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth $4,627,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Travelers Companies by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 135,957 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,646,000 after purchasing an additional 38,515 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 18,144 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,248,000 after purchasing an additional 4,665 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 49,223 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,857,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TRV shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $259.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $278.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Hsbc Global Res raised Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Travelers Companies from $275.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, HSBC raised Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $261.05.

Travelers Companies Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of TRV stock opened at $252.35 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $242.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $242.51. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.21 and a fifty-two week high of $269.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $57.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.64.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The insurance provider reported $9.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.50 by $2.65. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The firm had revenue of $12.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.56%.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

