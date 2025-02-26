The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (THG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.90 on March 28th

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 24th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.90 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, March 28th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th.

The Hanover Insurance Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 20 consecutive years. The Hanover Insurance Group has a dividend payout ratio of 22.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect The Hanover Insurance Group to earn $15.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.9%.

Shares of THG stock opened at $161.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 0.72. The Hanover Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $119.66 and a fifty-two week high of $166.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $156.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.53.

The Hanover Insurance Group ( NYSE:THG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $1.87. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 18.01%. Equities research analysts predict that The Hanover Insurance Group will post 14.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on THG shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on The Hanover Insurance Group from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $176.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on The Hanover Insurance Group from $161.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Hanover Insurance Group from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on The Hanover Insurance Group from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.25.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

