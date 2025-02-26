The GEO Group (GEO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.21 per share and revenue of $607.45 million for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

The GEO Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GEO opened at $25.86 on Wednesday. The GEO Group has a twelve month low of $11.50 and a twelve month high of $36.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.44 and its 200-day moving average is $22.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.16, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on GEO shares. Noble Financial cut shares of The GEO Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of The GEO Group from $16.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of The GEO Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th.

The GEO Group Company Profile

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) engages in ownership, leasing, and management of secure facilities, processing centers, and community-based reentry facilities in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and South Africa. The company also provides secure facility management services, including the provision of security, administrative, rehabilitation, education, and food services; reentry services, such as temporary housing, programming, employment assistance, and other services; electronic monitoring and supervision services; and transportation services; as well as designs, constructs, and finances new facilities through projects.

