The Biotech Growth Trust (LON:BIOG) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

The Biotech Growth Trust PLC (LON:BIOG – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 861.12 ($10.91) and traded as low as GBX 813.98 ($10.32). The Biotech Growth Trust shares last traded at GBX 819 ($10.38), with a volume of 165,965 shares.

The Biotech Growth Trust Stock Up 0.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of £235.34 million, a PE ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 861.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 950.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.02.

Get The Biotech Growth Trust alerts:

The Biotech Growth Trust (LON:BIOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 27th. The company reported GBX 0.20 ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter. The Biotech Growth Trust had a net margin of 95.33% and a return on equity of 26.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling

About The Biotech Growth Trust

In other The Biotech Growth Trust news, insider Hamish Baillie bought 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 856 ($10.85) per share, for a total transaction of £10,272 ($13,019.01). Also, insider Nicola Shepherd purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 846 ($10.72) per share, for a total transaction of £8,460 ($10,722.43). In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 3,222 shares of company stock valued at $2,866,584. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

(Get Free Report)

The Biotech Growth Trust seeks capital appreciation through investment in the worldwide biotechnology industry. In order to achieve its investment objective, the Company invests in a diversified portfolio of shares and related securities in biotechnology companies on a worldwide basis. Performance is measured against the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (sterling adjusted).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Biotech Growth Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Biotech Growth Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.