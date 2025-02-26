The Biotech Growth Trust (LON:BIOG) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

The Biotech Growth Trust PLC (LON:BIOG – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 861.12 ($10.91) and traded as low as GBX 813.98 ($10.32). The Biotech Growth Trust shares last traded at GBX 819 ($10.38), with a volume of 165,965 shares.
The Biotech Growth Trust Stock Up 0.6 %
The company has a market capitalization of £235.34 million, a PE ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 861.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 950.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.02.
The Biotech Growth Trust (LON:BIOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 27th. The company reported GBX 0.20 ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter. The Biotech Growth Trust had a net margin of 95.33% and a return on equity of 26.96%.
Insider Buying and Selling
About The Biotech Growth Trust
The Biotech Growth Trust seeks capital appreciation through investment in the worldwide biotechnology industry. In order to achieve its investment objective, the Company invests in a diversified portfolio of shares and related securities in biotechnology companies on a worldwide basis. Performance is measured against the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (sterling adjusted).
See Also
