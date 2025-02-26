The Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BWIN) Shares Unloaded Rep. C. Scott Franklin

Representative C. Scott Franklin (R-Florida) recently sold shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWIN). In a filing disclosed on February 23rd, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,000,001 and $5,000,000 in The Baldwin Insurance Group stock on February 7th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “FIDELITY JOINT TBE” account.

Representative C. Scott Franklin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get The Baldwin Insurance Group alerts:

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BWIN) on 2/6/2025.

The Baldwin Insurance Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:BWIN opened at $39.86 on Wednesday. The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.08 and a 52-week high of $55.82. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,115,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group by 1,946.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,235,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175,484 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at $788,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at $2,000,000. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought a new stake in The Baldwin Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter worth $263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

BWIN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on The Baldwin Insurance Group from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on The Baldwin Insurance Group from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on The Baldwin Insurance Group

Insider Activity at The Baldwin Insurance Group

In other news, major shareholder Elizabeth Krystyn sold 88,306 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total value of $3,801,573.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 20.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Representative Franklin

Scott Franklin (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Florida’s 18th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2023. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Franklin (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Florida’s 18th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Scott Franklin was born in Thomaston, Georgia. Franklin graduated from Lakeland High School. He served in the U.S. Navy from 1986 to 2000 and the U.S. Navy Reserve from 2000 to 2012.

Franklin earned a B.S. from the United States Naval Academy in 1986 and an M.B.A. from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in 1994. Franklin’s career experience includes owning an insurance agency and working as a naval aviator with the U.S. Navy.

The Baldwin Insurance Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc operates as an independent insurance distribution firm that delivers insurance and risk management solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Insurance Advisory Solutions; Underwriting, Capacity & Technology Solutions; and Mainstreet Insurance Solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Baldwin Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Baldwin Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.