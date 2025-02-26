Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc.

Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 948.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,794,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $899,044,000 after acquiring an additional 4,337,295 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,513,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,408,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345,629 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,250,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,976,562,000 after acquiring an additional 782,053 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,286,790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,382,936,000 after acquiring an additional 487,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,679,234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,609,679,000 after acquiring an additional 391,306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TXN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $199.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.20.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 97,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.72, for a total value of $19,663,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 409,089 shares in the company, valued at $82,930,522.08. This represents a 19.17 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.71, for a total value of $106,618.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,117,379.07. This represents a 4.79 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 200,655 shares of company stock worth $40,665,374. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ TXN opened at $199.98 on Wednesday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $159.11 and a 12 month high of $220.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $188.91 and a 200-day moving average of $197.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The company has a market cap of $182.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.97.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 28.08% and a net margin of 30.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $1.36 per share. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 104.82%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

