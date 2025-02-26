TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) Shares Down 5.5% – Time to Sell?

TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI – Get Free Report) shares were down 5.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.60 and last traded at $3.88. Approximately 527,548 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 1,135,691 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TTI. D. Boral Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of TETRA Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. StockNews.com upgraded TETRA Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th.

TETRA Technologies Trading Down 2.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $526.58 million, a PE ratio of 199.85 and a beta of 2.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.64.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. TETRA Technologies had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 0.27%. The business had revenue of $134.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.96 million. As a group, analysts expect that TETRA Technologies, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TTI. Balboa Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in TETRA Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new position in TETRA Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. KLCM Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TETRA Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TETRA Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TETRA Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 70.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TETRA Technologies Company Profile

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services and solutions company. It operates through two segments, Completion Fluids & Products Division and Water & Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Articles

