TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $134.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.96 million. TETRA Technologies had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 14.53%.

TETRA Technologies Stock Down 7.4 %

Shares of TETRA Technologies stock opened at $3.80 on Wednesday. TETRA Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.68 and a 52-week high of $5.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.15 and a 200 day moving average of $3.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $500.22 million, a P/E ratio of 189.49 and a beta of 2.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. D. Boral Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of TETRA Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. StockNews.com raised TETRA Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th.

TETRA Technologies Company Profile

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services and solutions company. It operates through two segments, Completion Fluids & Products Division and Water & Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

