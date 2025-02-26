Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Territorial Bancorp Trading Down 1.2 %
NASDAQ TBNK opened at $8.19 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.33 million, a P/E ratio of -16.38 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Territorial Bancorp has a one year low of $6.92 and a one year high of $11.44.
Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.18). Territorial Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 5.74%.
Territorial Bancorp Company Profile
Territorial Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Territorial Savings Bank that engages in the provision of various financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the State of Hawaii. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings, money market, commercial and regular checking, and Super NOW accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
