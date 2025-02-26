Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Territorial Bancorp Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ TBNK opened at $8.19 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.33 million, a P/E ratio of -16.38 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Territorial Bancorp has a one year low of $6.92 and a one year high of $11.44.

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.18). Territorial Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 5.74%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Territorial Bancorp

Territorial Bancorp Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 874,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,508,000 after acquiring an additional 88,140 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Territorial Bancorp by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 500,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,870,000 after purchasing an additional 38,500 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 432,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,207,000 after buying an additional 19,870 shares in the last quarter. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas bought a new position in shares of Territorial Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,726,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in Territorial Bancorp by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 185,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 74,207 shares in the last quarter. 50.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Territorial Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Territorial Savings Bank that engages in the provision of various financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the State of Hawaii. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings, money market, commercial and regular checking, and Super NOW accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

