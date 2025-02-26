Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Shares Purchased by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $1,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Terreno Realty by 2,381.3% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Terreno Realty in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Terreno Realty by 6,580.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Terreno Realty by 7.4% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in Terreno Realty in the third quarter valued at $205,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on TRNO. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Terreno Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, February 21st. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Monday, February 10th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 target price (down from $68.00) on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Terreno Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.27.

Terreno Realty Stock Up 0.4 %

Terreno Realty stock opened at $67.26 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. Terreno Realty Co. has a one year low of $53.78 and a one year high of $71.63.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.24. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 48.18% and a return on equity of 5.20%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Terreno Realty Co. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Terreno Realty Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.08%.

Terreno Realty Profile

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

