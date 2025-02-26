Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM) Shares Acquired by ARK Investment Management LLC

ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM – Free Report) by 132.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,519,644 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,141,487 shares during the period. Tempus AI makes up about 1.6% of ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. ARK Investment Management LLC owned 3.51% of Tempus AI worth $186,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEM. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Tempus AI by 141,400.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 70,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,004,000 after purchasing an additional 70,700 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tempus AI in the 3rd quarter valued at $385,000. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Tempus AI in the 3rd quarter valued at $153,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Tempus AI in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,323,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Tempus AI in the 3rd quarter valued at $306,000. 24.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TEM shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Tempus AI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tempus AI in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research started coverage on Tempus AI in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Tempus AI from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Tempus AI from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tempus AI has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.55.

Shares of NASDAQ TEM opened at $59.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.17. Tempus AI, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.89 and a 52-week high of $91.45.

In other Tempus AI news, CEO Eric P. Lefkofsky sold 84,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total value of $6,844,836.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,964,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $401,504,993.40. This trade represents a 1.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Bradley A. Keywell sold 265,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total transaction of $9,301,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,218,365 shares in the company, valued at $534,164,611.50. This represents a 1.71 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,583,467 shares of company stock valued at $130,542,311 over the last quarter.

Tempus AI Inc is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.

