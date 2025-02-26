Telsey Advisory Group Reiterates Outperform Rating for Home Depot (NYSE:HD)

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $455.00 price target on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.62% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $363.00 to $413.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Home Depot from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $356.00 to $410.00 in a report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $437.12.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on HD

Home Depot Stock Performance

NYSE HD opened at $393.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $390.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.13. Home Depot has a 52-week low of $323.77 and a 52-week high of $439.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $401.23 and a 200-day moving average of $398.48.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $39.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.15 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 452.60% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Home Depot will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Navigoe LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 220.0% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.