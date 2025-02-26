Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:TLX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:TLXGet Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 159,528 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 740% from the previous session’s volume of 18,989 shares.The stock last traded at $22.86 and had previously closed at $19.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on TLX shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited American Depositary Shares from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. William Blair raised shares of Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited American Depositary Shares to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th.

Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited American Depositary Shares Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.91.

About Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited American Depositary Shares

Telix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. engages in the development and commercialization of several clinical-stage oncology assets. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Product Development, and Group and Unallocated. The Commercial segment includes sales of Illuccix and other products subsequent to obtaining regulatory approvals.

