Tejon Ranch (TRC) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 5th. Analysts expect Tejon Ranch to post earnings of $0.03 per share and revenue of $15.53 million for the quarter.

Tejon Ranch Stock Performance

Shares of TRC stock opened at $15.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.46. Tejon Ranch has a fifty-two week low of $14.70 and a fifty-two week high of $19.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.46. The firm has a market cap of $417.85 million, a P/E ratio of -1,557,800.00 and a beta of 0.59.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tejon Ranch news, Director Geoffrey L. Stack sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.60, for a total value of $39,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,053,686.40. This represents a 3.57 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $159,850 in the last three months. Insiders own 22.44% of the company’s stock.

Tejon Ranch Company Profile

Tejon Ranch Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified real estate development and agribusiness company. It operates through five segments: Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development, Resort/Residential Real Estate Development, Mineral Resources, Farming, and Ranch Operations. The Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development segment engages in the planning and permitting of land for development; construction of infrastructure projects, pre-leased buildings, and buildings to be leased or sold; and sale of land to third parties for their own development.

Featured Stories

