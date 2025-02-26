Targa Resources FY2025 EPS Reduced by Capital One Financial

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial lowered their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Targa Resources in a report issued on Monday, February 24th. Capital One Financial analyst W. Suki now anticipates that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $7.76 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $8.37. The consensus estimate for Targa Resources’ current full-year earnings is $8.15 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Targa Resources’ FY2026 earnings at $8.92 EPS.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.46). Targa Resources had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 28.67%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on TRGP. Barclays increased their target price on Targa Resources from $171.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Targa Resources from $172.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Targa Resources from $204.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on Targa Resources from $218.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Targa Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.43.

Shares of NYSE TRGP opened at $194.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The company has a market cap of $42.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.29. Targa Resources has a 52 week low of $95.88 and a 52 week high of $218.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is 52.26%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 14,163.5% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 204,254 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,232,000 after purchasing an additional 202,822 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Targa Resources by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 553 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 80.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 31,593 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,638,000 after purchasing an additional 14,051 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Targa Resources by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,371 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Targa Resources by 24.6% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 71,038 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,380,000 after purchasing an additional 14,029 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

