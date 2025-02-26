Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The medical device company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.19), Zacks reports. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 44.19%.

Tandem Diabetes Care Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TNDM traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $33.59. 1,848,890 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 998,159. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.40 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 52 week low of $25.78 and a 52 week high of $53.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TNDM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.25.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technology solutions for people living with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform for managing insulin delivery and display continuous glucose monitoring sensor information directly on the pump home screen; and Tandem Mobi insulin pump, an automated insulin delivery system.

