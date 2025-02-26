Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE) Declares $0.01 Monthly Dividend

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 28th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0127 per share on Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th.

Tamarack Valley Energy Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:TVE traded up C$0.05 on Wednesday, hitting C$4.39. 644,752 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,058,396. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 2.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.60 and its 200 day moving average price is C$4.29. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 1-year low of C$3.31 and a 1-year high of C$5.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.61.

Insider Transactions at Tamarack Valley Energy

In other news, Director Marnie Smith sold 9,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.42, for a total transaction of C$42,732.56. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Acumen Capital boosted their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$7.00 to C$6.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.75 to C$6.50 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.75 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tamarack Valley Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.75.

About Tamarack Valley Energy

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

