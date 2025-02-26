Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE) Declares $0.01 Monthly Dividend

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 28th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0127 per share on Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th.
Tamarack Valley Energy Stock Performance
Shares of TSE:TVE traded up C$0.05 on Wednesday, hitting C$4.39. 644,752 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,058,396. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 2.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.60 and its 200 day moving average price is C$4.29. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 1-year low of C$3.31 and a 1-year high of C$5.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.61.
Insider Transactions at Tamarack Valley Energy
In other news, Director Marnie Smith sold 9,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.42, for a total transaction of C$42,732.56. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Tamarack Valley Energy
Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Tamarack Valley Energy
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- AST SpaceMobile Stock Surges 17% After Analyst Upgrade
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- 3 Stocks With Triple-Digit PEs That Are Still Worth a Look
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- SMCI Investors Use These ETFs For Heightened Exposure
Receive News & Ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.