Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.07, Zacks reports. Talos Energy had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 1.98%.

Talos Energy Trading Up 1.0 %

TALO stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,850,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,678,904. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.53. Talos Energy has a 1-year low of $8.48 and a 1-year high of $14.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 1.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TALO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Talos Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Talos Energy from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Talos Energy from $12.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Talos Energy from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.83.

About Talos Energy

Talos Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Mexico. It also engages in the development of carbon capture and sequestration. Talos Energy Inc was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

