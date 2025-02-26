T. Rowe Price U.S. High Yield ETF to Issue Dividend of $0.32 (NYSEARCA:THYF)

T. Rowe Price U.S. High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:THYF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, February 24th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.3163 per share on Thursday, February 27th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th.
T. Rowe Price U.S. High Yield ETF Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of THYF stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $52.44. The stock had a trading volume of 2,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,283. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $481.40 million, a PE ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 0.44. T. Rowe Price U.S. High Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $50.87 and a 12 month high of $54.77.
About T. Rowe Price U.S. High Yield ETF
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than T. Rowe Price U.S. High Yield ETF
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Nebius Slides Post-Earnings: A Long-Term Buy Opportunity?
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- NVIDIA Stock: A Market Barometer in Tech’s Turbulent Times
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Palantir Stock Nears Bear Market Territory – Why and What’s Next?
Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price U.S. High Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price U.S. High Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.