T. Rowe Price Total Return ETF (TOTR) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 25th

T. Rowe Price Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTR – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, February 24th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a dividend of 0.1345 per share on Thursday, February 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th.
T. Rowe Price Total Return ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:TOTR opened at $40.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.09 and a 200 day moving average of $40.74. The company has a market cap of $339.43 million, a PE ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.31. T. Rowe Price Total Return ETF has a 12-month low of $39.11 and a 12-month high of $42.05.
T. Rowe Price Total Return ETF Company Profile
