Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Bought by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 925.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,243 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,586 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Sysco were worth $2,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 107.4% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sysco alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Sysco

In other Sysco news, SVP Eve M. Mcfadden sold 6,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $519,920.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,876,080. The trade was a 11.83 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 21,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,747,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,581 shares in the company, valued at $4,846,480. This trade represents a 26.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,370 shares of company stock valued at $5,965,519 in the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sysco Price Performance

NYSE SYY opened at $74.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.17. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $69.03 and a 1 year high of $82.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.93. Sysco had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 106.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SYY. Melius Research upgraded Sysco to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Sysco in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Sysco from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Sysco from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Sysco from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SYY

Sysco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.