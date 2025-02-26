Synapse (SYN) Price Tops $0.30

Synapse (SYN) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 26th. Synapse has a total market capitalization of $53.66 million and $7.01 million worth of Synapse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Synapse has traded 14.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Synapse token can now be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000345 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Synapse Profile

Synapse’s genesis date was August 29th, 2021. Synapse’s total supply is 209,425,217 tokens and its circulating supply is 180,209,601 tokens. The official website for Synapse is synapseprotocol.com. The official message board for Synapse is medium.com/@synapseprotocol. Synapse’s official Twitter account is @synapseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Synapse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Synapse (SYN) is a cross-chain interoperability token of the Synapse Protocol, enabling seamless asset bridging, swaps, and communication across multiple blockchains through its Synapse Interchain Network. SYN is used for governance, liquidity provider incentives, and transaction fees.”

