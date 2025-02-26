Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.04), Zacks reports. Sweetgreen had a negative return on equity of 18.82% and a negative net margin of 13.27%. Sweetgreen updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2025 guidance to EPS.

Sweetgreen Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SG traded up $1.03 on Wednesday, reaching $23.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,330,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,270,146. Sweetgreen has a 52-week low of $11.31 and a 52-week high of $45.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.05 and a beta of 2.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SG. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Sweetgreen from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Sweetgreen from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Sweetgreen in a research note on Monday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Sweetgreen in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Sweetgreen in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Nicolas Jammet sold 41,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total transaction of $1,624,521.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,930,233 shares in the company, valued at $74,661,412.44. This represents a 2.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mitch Reback sold 10,926 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total value of $288,774.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 344,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,093,373.65. This represents a 3.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 516,817 shares of company stock valued at $19,677,637 over the last quarter. 21.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sweetgreen Company Profile

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates fast food restaurants serving healthy foods at scale in the United States. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that do not have an expiration date and can be redeemed. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

