Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) Shares Sold by Phocas Financial Corp.

Phocas Financial Corp. lowered its stake in Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX – Free Report) by 82.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,681 shares during the quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. owned about 0.11% of Surmodics worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SRDX. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Surmodics by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Surmodics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Quest Partners LLC raised its position in Surmodics by 107,100.0% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Surmodics by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Surmodics during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

Surmodics Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ SRDX opened at $35.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $508.08 million, a P/E ratio of -35.19 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.26. Surmodics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.17 and a 12-month high of $42.44. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Surmodics ( NASDAQ:SRDX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. Surmodics had a negative return on equity of 4.39% and a negative net margin of 11.48%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Surmodics, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SRDX shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Surmodics in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Surmodics in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Surmodics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Surmodics Company Profile

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides performance coating technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical and biological components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD).

