Surge Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.03 Per Share

Surge Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0305 per share on Monday, March 17th. This represents a yield of 9.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Surge Energy’s previous dividend of $0.03.

Surge Energy Price Performance

ZPTAF stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.77. 44,189 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,486. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.23. Surge Energy has a 12 month low of $3.45 and a 12 month high of $6.01.

Get Surge Energy alerts:

Surge Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Surge Energy Inc explores, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. Its principal properties are located in the areas of Sparky, Southeast Saskatchewan, Carbonates, Valhalla, and Shaunavon in Alberta and Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as Zapata Energy Corporation and changed its name to Surge Energy Inc in June 2010.

Receive News & Ratings for Surge Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surge Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.