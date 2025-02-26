Surge Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.03 Per Share

Surge Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0305 per share on Monday, March 17th. This represents a yield of 9.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Surge Energy’s previous dividend of $0.03.
Surge Energy Price Performance
ZPTAF stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.77. 44,189 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,486. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.23. Surge Energy has a 12 month low of $3.45 and a 12 month high of $6.01.
Surge Energy Company Profile
