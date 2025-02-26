SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.20 and traded as high as $9.77. SuperCom shares last traded at $8.51, with a volume of 391,541 shares changing hands.

SPCB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of SuperCom from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. StockNews.com cut SuperCom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.68 and a beta of 0.19.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SuperCom stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.35% of SuperCom at the end of the most recent reporting period. 47.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. The company operates in three segments: e-Gov, IoT and Connectivity, and Cyber Security. It offers MAGNA, a platform for national ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.

