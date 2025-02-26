Summit Wealth Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Summit Wealth Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,872 shares during the quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $1,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 78,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,687,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 57,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock opened at $46.28 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.04 and a fifty-two week high of $47.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.11.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.1598 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

