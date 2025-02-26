Summit Wealth Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Summit Wealth Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 143,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,283 shares during the quarter. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Summit Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Summit Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.05% of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $3,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 427.1% during the fourth quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 83.7% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $142,000.

Get Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DFAX opened at $26.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.82. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $23.78 and a 1 year high of $27.33.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.