Strategic Minerals (LON:SML) Trading Down 16.3% – What’s Next?

Strategic Minerals Plc (LON:SML – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 16.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.22 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.22 ($0.00). Approximately 597,516 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 2,944,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.26 ($0.00).

Strategic Minerals Stock Down 10.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.73, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.22 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of £5.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 0.70.

About Strategic Minerals

Strategic Minerals plc is a minerals production and development company

The Company’s strategy is to utilise cash flow from existing operations to fund overheads and thereby provide a base from which to build a diversified portfolio of cash generating high quality strategic minerals operations and near term mining projects in jurisdictions where returns are commensurate with risk.

