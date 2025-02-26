StockNews.com Upgrades Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) to Hold

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PEB. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Compass Point upgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $14.75 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.17.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.52. 2,931,081 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,898,461. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.13. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 52-week low of $11.49 and a 52-week high of $16.61. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.74, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 100.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 815.6% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,352 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 80.1% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 35.0% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the period.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 47 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,200 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets.

