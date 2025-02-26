Stifel Canada Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for TSE:BDG

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (TSE:BDG – Free Report) – Stifel Canada lifted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 20th. Stifel Canada analyst I. Gillies now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.30 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.26. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for Badger Infrastructure Solutions’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.81 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.55 EPS.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Price Performance

