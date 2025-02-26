Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 7.900-8.400 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 6.390. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.0 billion-$2.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.1 billion.

Sterling Infrastructure Stock Performance

STRL traded up $4.55 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $120.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,387,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,659. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Sterling Infrastructure has a one year low of $93.50 and a one year high of $206.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on STRL shares. StockNews.com raised Sterling Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Sterling Infrastructure in a report on Friday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sterling Infrastructure news, Director Dana C. O’brien sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.89, for a total transaction of $351,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,555,726.89. This represents a 7.17 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sterling Infrastructure Company Profile

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.

