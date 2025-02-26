Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $115.94, but opened at $123.07. Sterling Infrastructure shares last traded at $119.62, with a volume of 312,927 shares trading hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages recently commented on STRL. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sterling Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Sterling Infrastructure in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Sterling Infrastructure Stock Performance
Insider Activity at Sterling Infrastructure
In other news, Director Dana C. O’brien sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.89, for a total value of $351,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,901 shares in the company, valued at $4,555,726.89. This represents a 7.17 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 713,234 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $103,433,000 after purchasing an additional 5,106 shares during the last quarter. Bay Rivers Group purchased a new position in Sterling Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth about $341,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 666,909 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $111,873,000 after purchasing an additional 49,008 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,297 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 3,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in Sterling Infrastructure during the fourth quarter valued at $253,000. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Sterling Infrastructure
Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.
