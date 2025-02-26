Steppe Cement (LON:STCM) Shares Down 2.4% – Here’s What Happened

Steppe Cement Ltd. (LON:STCMGet Free Report) was down 2.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 14.05 ($0.18) and last traded at GBX 14.05 ($0.18). Approximately 191,525 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 193% from the average daily volume of 65,286 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 14.40 ($0.18).

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 14.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 14.78. The stock has a market cap of £40.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.55 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.75.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a GBX 1.50 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 10%. Steppe Cement’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 565.49%.

Steppe Cement Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the production and sale of cement and clinkers in Kazakhstan. It also provides consultancy services; and transmission and distribution of electricity. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

