SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Shares Purchased by Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,220 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 245 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SSNC. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 74,345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,634,000 after purchasing an additional 15,247 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 1,929.9% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 77,380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,864,000 after buying an additional 73,568 shares during the last quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $88.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $21.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.48 and a beta of 1.38. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.63 and a 1-year high of $89.50.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 12.93%. On average, research analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at SS&C Technologies

In other news, SVP Jason Douglas White sold 71,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.96, for a total transaction of $6,316,160.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,411.52. This represents a 91.72 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William C. Stone sold 132,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.85, for a total value of $10,197,995.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,837,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,446,744,613.10. This represents a 0.42 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 451,000 shares of company stock worth $35,459,808 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SSNC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on SS&C Technologies from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.50.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

