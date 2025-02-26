Sprott Inc. Raises Stock Position in Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA)

Sprott Inc. grew its holdings in Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA – Free Report) (TSE:SEA) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 358,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,314 shares during the quarter. Sprott Inc. owned 0.39% of Seabridge Gold worth $4,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SA. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Seabridge Gold in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Seabridge Gold by 116.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seabridge Gold by 66.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Seabridge Gold by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 18,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in Seabridge Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Seabridge Gold alerts:

Seabridge Gold Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:SA opened at $10.98 on Wednesday. Seabridge Gold Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.68 and a 52 week high of $20.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.91. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -43.90 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Seabridge Gold Profile

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. The company was formerly known as Seabridge Resources Inc and changed its name to Seabridge Gold Inc in June 2002.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA – Free Report) (TSE:SEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Seabridge Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seabridge Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.