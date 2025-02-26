Sprott Inc. Purchases 52,751 Shares of Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA)

Sprott Inc. grew its holdings in Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Free Report) by 23.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 281,001 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,751 shares during the quarter. Sprott Inc. owned 0.09% of Orla Mining worth $1,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Orla Mining in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Kitching Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orla Mining in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orla Mining in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. DF Dent & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Orla Mining during the third quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Orla Mining during the 3rd quarter worth $90,000. 43.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ORLA shares. TD Securities upgraded Orla Mining to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Orla Mining in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Orla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Desjardins raised shares of Orla Mining to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Orla Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.13.

Orla Mining Stock Performance

Shares of ORLA stock opened at $6.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -697.30 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Orla Mining Ltd. has a twelve month low of $3.16 and a twelve month high of $7.62.

About Orla Mining

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and exploits mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 138,636 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 15,000 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama; and the South Railroad project consisting of an area of 21,000 hectares located in Elko, Nevada.

Featured Articles

