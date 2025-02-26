Sprott Inc. Purchases 1,839 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Sprott Inc. lifted its position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 196,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the quarter. CF Industries comprises approximately 1.0% of Sprott Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Sprott Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of CF Industries worth $16,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in CF Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CF Industries in the third quarter worth $3,149,000. AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new position in CF Industries in the third quarter worth $887,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in CF Industries by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 171,807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,543,000 after acquiring an additional 21,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in CF Industries by 118.7% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 15,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 8,679 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on CF Industries from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of CF Industries from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of CF Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of CF Industries from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.14.

CF Industries Stock Performance

CF Industries stock opened at $78.40 on Wednesday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.13 and a 1-year high of $98.25. The firm has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.57 and a 200-day moving average of $85.64.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. CF Industries had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 20.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is currently 29.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CF Industries

In related news, EVP Susan L. Menzel sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $142,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 93,986 shares in the company, valued at $8,928,670. The trade was a 1.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 8,889 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $844,455.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,507,745. The trade was a 35.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,389 shares of company stock valued at $1,455,965. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CF Industries Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report).

