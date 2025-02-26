Sprott Inc. Increases Stock Position in Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM)

Sprott Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Free Report) (TSE:HBM) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,662 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares during the period. Sprott Inc.’s holdings in Hudbay Minerals were worth $516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HBM. Creative Planning increased its position in Hudbay Minerals by 37.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,142 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 7,881 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the third quarter valued at $3,601,000. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. increased its position in Hudbay Minerals by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,521,108 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $23,215,000 after purchasing an additional 474,958 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 3,748,780 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $34,451,000 after purchasing an additional 906,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 451,628 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. 57.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hudbay Minerals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.17.

Hudbay Minerals stock opened at $7.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.55. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.45 and a 52 week high of $10.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.47 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (TSE:HBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The mining company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $584.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.28 million. Hudbay Minerals had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.007 per share. This is a positive change from Hudbay Minerals’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a yield of 0.2%. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is 5.56%.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

