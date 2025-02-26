Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK) Issues Earnings Results

Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02), Zacks reports. Spok had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 10.66%. Spok updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.
Spok Trading Down 2.2 %
NASDAQ:SPOK traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.54. The company had a trading volume of 88,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,425. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.75. The firm has a market cap of $335.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66 and a beta of 0.33. Spok has a 52 week low of $13.24 and a 52 week high of $18.14.
