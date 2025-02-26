Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK) Issues Earnings Results

Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02), Zacks reports. Spok had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 10.66%. Spok updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Spok Trading Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ:SPOK traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.54. The company had a trading volume of 88,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,425. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.75. The firm has a market cap of $335.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66 and a beta of 0.33. Spok has a 52 week low of $13.24 and a 52 week high of $18.14.

About Spok

Spok Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc, provides healthcare communication solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. The company's products and services enhance workflows for clinicians and support administrative compliance. It delivers clinical information to care teams when and where it matters to enhance patient outcomes; and provides GenA Pager, a one-way alphanumeric pager.

