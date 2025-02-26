Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the four ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$40.86.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$44.00 to C$35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Cormark increased their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$35.00 to C$32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$46.00 to C$37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$45.00 to C$40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Spin Master alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Spin Master

Spin Master Trading Down 3.3 %

Spin Master Dividend Announcement

Spin Master stock traded down C$0.92 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$27.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 263,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,327. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$31.80 and its 200 day moving average is C$31.74. Spin Master has a 1-year low of C$26.67 and a 1-year high of C$35.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.61, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 1.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. Spin Master’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.60%.

Spin Master Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, engages in the creation, design, manufacture, licensing, and marketing of various toys, entertainment products, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. The Toys segment's product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; wheels and action; outdoor; and preschool, dolls, and interactive products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Spin Master Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spin Master and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.