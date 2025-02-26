Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the four ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$40.86.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$44.00 to C$35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Cormark increased their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$35.00 to C$32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$46.00 to C$37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$45.00 to C$40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.
Get Our Latest Report on Spin Master
Spin Master Trading Down 3.3 %
Spin Master Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. Spin Master’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.60%.
Spin Master Company Profile
Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, engages in the creation, design, manufacture, licensing, and marketing of various toys, entertainment products, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. The Toys segment's product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; wheels and action; outdoor; and preschool, dolls, and interactive products.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Spin Master
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Buffett’s on the Sidelines – Should You Follow?
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- AST SpaceMobile Stock Surges 17% After Analyst Upgrade
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- 3 Stocks With Triple-Digit PEs That Are Still Worth a Look
Receive News & Ratings for Spin Master Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spin Master and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.