SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc cut its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 45.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,267 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPYV. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 40.1% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 153,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,094,000 after buying an additional 43,857 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 38.5% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 199.4% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 15.5% in the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 5,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 10,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:SPYV opened at $52.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.55. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $47.22 and a 12-month high of $55.42.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.